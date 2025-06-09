Russia committed to Istanbul agreements as opposed to Kiev regime — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moscow, in contrast to its counterparts in Kiev, adheres to the agreements reached in Istanbul, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, replying to a question by TASS about Ukraine canceling the weekend’s scheduled swap of prisoners and bodies of soldiers.

"The Russian Federation is committed to those agreements that were reached previously in Istanbul during the second round of talks and always fulfills the agreements reached, as opposed to the Ukrainian side," the Kremlin official said.

"The Russian side remains ready to implement the agreements that were outlined in Istanbul," Peskov added.

Over the weekend, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation at the talks with Kiev, said that Russia had launched the humanitarian initiative on handing over to Ukraine over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen, as well as on swapping the wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war and those under the age of 25, fulfilling the Istanbul agreements. However, Moscow’s goodwill was left without response from the Kiev regime, which had indefinitely delayed the exchange.