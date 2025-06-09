MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. NATO's intention to increase its air defense capabilities by 400% is yet another attempt to siphon off taxpayers' money in the alliance’s countries under the guise of an ephemeral ‘Russian threat,’ said Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"The point is that European taxpayers will be spending their money to counter some kind of threat that, as they say, comes from our country. But this is nothing more than an ephemeral threat. If the governments of European countries and members of the North Atlantic Alliance want to treat their taxpayers this way, then they will do so," Peskov said.

According to a text prepared for a speech at a conference at Chatham House (recognized as an undesirable organization in Russia) in London, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte insists on increasing the alliance's air defense capabilities by 400%.

Earlier, following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Rutte announced the approval of plans for the most significant expansion of the alliance's military capabilities since the Cold War. He confirmed that he had submitted a proposal to the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-25 for raising the military spending threshold for the bloc's countries by 2030 to 5% of GDP from the current 2%.