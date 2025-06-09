INTERVIEW: Reducing NATO forces in Eastern Europe would enhance continent's security — MFA

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. A reduction of NATO forces in Eastern Europe would serve the security interests of the entire continent, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"I would like to recall that the proposals we sent to Washington and Brussels in December 2021 included a demand for legal, binding, and long-term guarantees of NATO’s non-expansion eastward, as well as a requirement not to deploy strike weapons near Russia’s borders," Ryabkov stated. "There were other clauses as well. I’m simply pointing out that our position on this issue remains unchanged. In any case, scaling back NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe would likely benefit the overall security of the continent," he added.

When asked about reports that the Pentagon may withdraw up to 10,000 troops from the region, Ryabkov responded that "time will tell what the United States and the European Union ultimately agree upon."

"The Brussels group of tone-setting leaders and functionaries of the EU’s supranational structures is deeply steeped in anti-Russian ideology. It’s not my place to analyze the nuances of their internal debates," the senior diplomat concluded.