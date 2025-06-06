No basis for return to START now, scenario increasingly unrealistic — MFA

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. There is no basis for a full-scale return to the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (START) now, and this scenario is becoming increasingly unrealistic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"There are no conditions to fully renew the START Treaty under the current circumstances. Given that the treaty will expire in about eight months, talking about the feasibility of such an option makes diminishing sense," he noted.

According to the diplomat, it would take rebuilding Russian-US relations from rubble to reset the START Treaty.

"We have repeatedly outlined the set of necessary prerequisites to relaunch the START Treaty. The need for sustainable improvement of the Russian-American relations that are simply in ruins, which we have already discussed today, is an obstacle on this path," Ryabkov said.

"Other problems persist as well. In general, it will be necessary for the United States to resume applying in practice the principles that underpin the treaty and that are cited in its preamble," the Russian deputy foreign minister continued. "First and foremost, this concerns the principles of indivisibility of security, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, and the readiness to acknowledge the inseparable interconnection of strategic offensive and strategic defensive arms," he specified.

Ryabkov noted that at this stage he sees no point in making assumptions about what the world would be like without the START Treaty and what are the real prospects for launching talks on an agreement to replace it.

"The Russian country's approaches in this regard will be refined, if necessary, by decisions of the country's leadership, based on a comprehensive analysis of the evolving situation in the area of international security and strategic stability," the deputy minister concluded.