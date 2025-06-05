Russian MFA warns countries against working with organizations like British Council

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is warning friendly countries against closer ties with the UK and creating favorable conditions for organizations like the British Council (designated undesirable in Russia), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"Given the abovementioned, we would like to warn our partners from countries that are friendly to Russia against rapprochement and 'flirting' with the British," she said. "Creating favorable conditions for such organizations as the British Council, giving them opportunities to work with youth and implement seemingly harmless cultural and educational projects are fraught with the risk of losing control over important social and political processes, as the positions of influence that London acquires in the course of such activities are subsequently used to meddle in the internal affairs of other countries, directly threatening their sovereignty and territorial integrity."