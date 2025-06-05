British Council conducts intelligence activities in Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The British Council carried out intelligence activities under the guise of the development of cooperation in the sphere of culture and education, said Vasily Piskaryov, who chairs the State Duma Commission on Investigating Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs.

"Under the guise of developing cooperation in culture, art and education, the English conducted intelligence activities here, including in the interests of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime," the Commission quoted Piskaryov as saying on its Telegram channel.

The legislator noted that, last year, the Commission proposed putting the British Council on the list of organizations to be expelled from Russia.

Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office declared the activities of the British Council undesirable, a move that Piskaryov said had long been expected.

The British Council has had a presence in Russia since 1992. After Great Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats in March 2018 amid accusations against Russia for its alleged role in the poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, the Russian Foreign Ministry terminated the activities of the British Council, citing the uncertain status of the organization in Russia.