MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Japan’s ambassador to Moscow, Akira Muto, convened for discussions on the current state of Moscow-Tokyo relations. The meeting highlighted a sharp decline in diplomatic ties, with Russia underscoring that relations have fallen to their lowest point in history.

"The parties examined various issues concerning the current state of Russian-Japanese relations. Once again, the Russian side emphasized that, owing to Tokyo’s deliberate actions, relations between the two countries have deteriorated to an unprecedentedly low level," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

It was further stressed that the only way to revive intergovernmental dialogue lies in Japan’s renunciation of a confrontational stance, aligning with the "Western" consensus regarding Ukraine, and demonstrating this shift through concrete actions. The Foreign Ministry noted, "The path to resuming meaningful dialogue will be open only if the Japanese government abandons its hostile course and adopts a pragmatic approach."

Since the spring of 2022, Japan has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia. In response, Russia suspended its consultations with Japan concerning a potential peace treaty, withdrew from negotiations on joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands, and halted visits by former Japanese residents to the territory. According to Russia’s ambassador to Japan, Nikolay Nozdrev, Tokyo appears to have chosen to sever ties with one of its key neighbors, assessing that the costs of this approach are less burdensome than the perceived benefits of joining the Western-led anti-Russian campaign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the issue on November 7, 2024, during the plenary session of the Valdai Forum. He reaffirmed that Russia and Japan are natural partners due to their geographical proximity and indicated that Moscow remains open to cooperation should Tokyo decide to re-engage. Russia has no intention of closing the door to dialogue, Putin emphasized, "and will be ready to restore relations, if Japan chooses a constructive path.