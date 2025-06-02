Russian chief negotiator says Ukraine receives 101 children back, hands over 22

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Russia has returned 101 children to Ukraine in connection with the recent Istanbul talks, while Ukraine has handed over only 22, Russian presidential aide and chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said.

"In recent times, <…> the office of our children’s rights ombudsperson has returned 101 [children] while only 22 children have returned from the Ukrainian side," he said.

"As soon as a child’s parents or legal representatives - aunts, grandmothers or grandfathers - are found, the family is brought together immediately," he explained.

According to Medinsky, the list of 339 names demonstrates that the Ukrainian side tends to make a show for "bleeding-heart European old ladies," as he put it, out of the topic of abducted children.

"If you want to make someone cry, just show an orphaned child, or better yet, a child with a kitten. This is what the Ukrainians are doing," he said after the second round of talks with Ukraine.

The second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks kicked off at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul at around 2:43 p.m. local time (11:43 a.m. GMT) and ended at 3:57 p.m. (12:57 p.m.).

The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The Ukrainian delegation was led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative after a more than three-year pause.