MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. During former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s tenure, Russia and Japan have made progress towards peace, but the political situation is difficult now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Abe’s widow Akie.

"I know that signing a peace treaty between our countries was a dream that he chased. Together, we made serious progress on this path," Putin said. "But the situation is different now."