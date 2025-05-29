MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Crimea’s return to Russia in 2014 happened because Crimeans and residents of Sevastopol wanted to return to their historical homeland, a move Moscow was happy to accommodate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Looking back at 2014: it’s important to recall the events that took place were driven by the people who live there. We would never, I would never have done what was done if I hadn't seen and felt the desire of the people to return to their homeland, to their historical homeland," he said at a meeting with honored large families.

"And it was we who realized the desire of the people to return to the Russian Federation, which, in fact, happened by their decision. Russia has only supported the people of Crimea and Sevastopol in their desire to return to the Russian Federation."