Putin makes it clear those who bully Russia with drones will get retaliation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that no one can try to bully Russia with drones, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Kiev's attacks on Russian regions.

"Our president has made it clear that no one can bully Russia with drones with impunity. Should you try, you will get retaliation," the Kremlin spokesman said in comments to VGTRK interviewer Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov noted that Russia will continue to ensure its security - regardless of whether peace talks on Ukraine are underway and what statements US President Donald Trump makes.

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that Kiev has multiplied the number of drone and rocket attacks on targets in Russia. Since May 20 2,331 UAVs, including 1,465 outside the special operation’s zone, have been shot down.