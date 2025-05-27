Most important thing now is internal mobilization of every person — Putin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the critical importance of internal mobilization at a meeting of the ANO Russia - the Country of Opportunities’ observer council.

"In the current circumstances, the most vital task is the internal mobilization of each individual and society as a whole," Putin stated.

During the discussion, a participant shared that since 2022, he has been actively involved in the special military operation, documenting his experiences and frontline events through a blog. Putin acknowledged the significance of this effort.

"This is indeed a crucial role - both on the frontline, where you carry out specific combat missions, and in your public activities, such as your blog, which reaches a wide audience. This kind of engagement is profoundly important," he remarked.