MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Moscow-initiated major prisoner exchange under the 1,000 for 1,000 formula has become possible thanks to the high professionalism of Russian negotiators, the Russian defense ministry and other agencies and services, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"The large-scale prisoner swap under the 1,000 for 1,000 formula is completed. This is a very important step toward the implementation of the Istanbul-2 results. <…> The exchange has become possible thanks to the highly professional actions by Russian negotiators, the defense ministry and all other agencies and services. We are ready to continue efforts toward peace, with understanding of the necessity to eliminate the root causes of the conflict," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, the Kiev regime’s readiness is needed to reach a sustainable result, but it continues to terrorize civilians and stage drone attacks on Russian cities. "As it has been said, Moscow’s proportional response will be given to all acts of aggression. Responsibility in case of an escalation will rest on Kiev," he emphasized.

On May 25, Russia and Ukraine conducted the final phase of a 1,000 for 1,000 exchange of prisoners of war, as envisaged by the agreements reached by the sides in Istanbul on May 16. According to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, the exchange-related agreements reached in Istanbul have been fully implemented.