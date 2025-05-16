MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation at the Istanbul talks with Russia is by 80% comprised of representatives from security structures which is indicative of the Kiev regime’s unwillingness to discuss any comprehensive political settlement, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said in a conversation with TASS.

"The makeup of the Ukrainian delegation is rather symbolic: it is geared toward the matters of war, security and military operations. Because 80% of them are from security structures and only 20% are provisional politicians or diplomats. So the makeup of the delegation itself is showing that Ukraine is most likely getting ready to discuss the issues related to a ceasefire regime and will in every way try to ignore the issues related to the broader political settlement. It is precisely for this purpose that Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa was included in the delegation as he will prepare more stunts as a reaction or more staged provocative materials which he specializes in," the diplomat said.

According to him, Kislitsa is an "aficionado of cheap PR stunts who performed accordingly at the UN Security Council, flinging accusations, hype-inducing statements and so on at international venues." "It is probably hard to expect him to change his spots," Miroshnik emphasized.

Guile and ruthlessness

"Among the security contingent, certainly, Alexander Poklad stands out, who, amid the revolutionary events of the coup d’etat, carved out a career for himself, rose through the ranks from a man with a criminal past to one of the leaders of Ukrainian special services. So practically all of Ukraine knows well his disingenuity, guile and ruthlessness," the envoy said.

In January 2023, the Wall Street Journal linked Deputy Chairman of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) Alexander Poklad to the assassination of Denis Kireyev, one of the participants of talks with Russia in February-March 2022.

"Enforcer" from GUR

According to Miroshnik, the large size of the Ukrainian delegation is explained by the fact that various agencies in that country do not trust each other and each tries to include its representative in the delegation. For example, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is represented by the agency’s deputy chief Vadim Skibitsky.

"He is basically an enforcer from Kirill Budanov, the GUR’s head, in this negotiating group. Actually, to a great extent the group is so large because main competing Ukrainian agencies included their observers. And Vadim Skibitsky is representing specifically the GUR which is behind terrorist attacks and contract killings, that is, an entire list of war crimes where Skibitsky himself played one of the most important roles. And he is directly involved in a number of terror attacks organized by the Ukrainian side. So yes, he probably should be sitting on a bench, but not on a bench at the negotiating table. Nevertheless, this was the decision of the Ukrainian side which delegated such a character to the negotiating group," Miroshnik said.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on appointing Ukraine’s delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The delegation also includes Kislitsa, Poklad, Skibitsky, First Deputy Chair of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU) Oleg Lugovskoy, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexey Shevchenko, and other representatives.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is proposing to the Kiev regime to resume the talks it halted in 2022 directly and without any preconditions on May 15 in Istanbul in order to address the conflict’s root causes and potentially achieve a ceasefire. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said that the location that was chosen is significant: the talks are resuming where they were interrupted at the insistence of the United Kingdom, which pressured the Kiev regime to break off negotiations three years ago.

The Russian delegation was ready for dialogue as early as in the morning on May 15 but the Ukrainian side did not show up for the meeting. Zelensky intended to fly to Istanbul but later changed his mind and formed his negotiating group led by Umerov.

As reported earlier on Friday, the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since the spring of 2022 had kicked off in Istanbul. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan opened the talks with a welcome address.