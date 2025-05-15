Moscow says Ukraine needs to step away from microphone, come to negotiating table

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. It's time to stop grandstanding in the media and do some actual negotiating, Moscow’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said commenting on statements from the West about Ukraine.

Earlier NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said "the ball is in Russia's court," while French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot claimed that "Ukraine has kept its word" where today's Istanbul talks are concerned, but, he added: "across from them is an empty chair."

"So is it a ball or a chair? We have not only the ball on our side, but also the truth. The problem is that, no matter how loud these NATO benchwarmers shout from the sidelines, in order to take a shot on goal, the Ukrainian national team needs to take the field, and for now, they’re still circling the microphone stand," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on the night of May 11 invited Ukraine to resume direct negotiations without preconditions interrupted in 2022. He proposed starting the dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. Putin also noted that Russia had repeatedly declared truces that were consistently violated by the Kiev regime, including the last three-day truce imposed during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Vladimir Zelensky promised to arrive in Istanbul on Thursday after US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to agree immediately to the negotiations proposed by Putin. Prior to that, Zelensky said negotiations with Moscow could only start if a 30-day cease-fire was declared.

On the night of May 15, Putin approved the lineup of the Russian delegation — it is headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who represented the country at the 2022 negotiations. The delegation includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The exact time when the negotiations will start has not been determined.