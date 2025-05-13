Business association suggests Western firms return through joint ventures

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association suggests a mechanism for the return of Western companies through the creation of joint enterprises controlled by Russian partners, its head Alexey Repik said at a meeting headed by President Vladimir Putin.

"Regarding foreign companies, <…> there are those who continued working and investing here, despite the difficulties, hardships, the pressure being put by their politicians <…>. Others scaled down presence and left, but they did it with respect, without damaging consumers. Some of them transferred business to Russian investors, leaving a possibility for themselves to return. We believe that the most appropriate format here is a return through the creation of joint ventures with Russian partners, with the latter keeping a certain shareholder control," he said.

The time when all foreign businesses were given the green light is gone forever, Repik noted. "We should treat the domestic investor as an absolute priority. The situation should be changed where it is not the case," he said.