Investigation into MEPs visiting Russia reveals EU's lack of democratic values — MFA

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The European Parliament’s decision to launch an investigation into European MPs who visited Russia on May 9 shows what the West really thinks about "freedom of speech," and is a testament to the state of democracy in that part of the world, Russian State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told reporters.

"This shows how 'freedom of speech' works in the West. They have established a 'rule of law' and are now punishing their own MPs, who supposedly live in a free country," the senior diplomat said in response to a TASS question. "This is yet another confirmation that the current state of affairs in Europe is far from the democracy they claim to uphold," he added.