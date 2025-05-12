Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu extends military contract until 2030

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu will continue his military service for the next five years, signing a contract that runs through 2030, TASS learned at the Council’s press office.

"The Russian Security Council secretary’s contract for military service has been extended until 2030, for another five years," a spokesperson said.

Shoigu served as the country’s emergencies minister between January 20, 1994 and May 11, 2012; and as the governor of the Moscow Region from May 11 to November 6, 2012. On November 6, 2012, he was appointed the minister of defense, holding the post until May 12, 2024.

On May 12, 2024 he was appointed Russian Security Council secretary. Shoigu’s military rank is Army General. He is a decorated military statesman, holding the esteemed title of Hero of Russia.