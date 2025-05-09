Peskov calls Vucic, Fico visit to Moscow act of heroism

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The visit by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Moscow to attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory is an act of heroism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Channel One.

"In our time - especially when speaking of Vucic and Fico - this is, in fact, an act of heroism. A genuine act of heroism, because to so decisively demonstrate sovereign will in paying tribute to the memory of Victory Day, despite the blatant and frenzied pressure, is certainly worthy of the highest praise," Peskov said.