Russia expects dialogue with Vatican to further develop with election of Pope Leo XIV

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia expects that with the election of Pope Leo XIV as head of the Roman Catholic Church, the development of Russian-Vatican dialogue will continue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We expect that with the election of Pope Leo XIV as the head of the Roman Catholic Church, the steady development of Russian-Vatican dialogue will continue, based on equality and mutual respect," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova also emphasized that Russia values its constructive engagement with the Vatican on a number of humanitarian issues in the context of the Ukrainian crisis.

On May 8, the conclave elected American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope. He adopted the name Leo XIV.