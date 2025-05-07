PREVIEW: Putin to hold talks with Xi Jinping

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his four-day series of meetings with foreign leaders who have arrived in Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations.

On Thursday, he will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on an official visit to Russia.

These talks will be the third contact between the two leaders since the beginning of the year. Putin and Xi held talks via a video link in January and spoke over the phone in late February.

The Kremlin press service announced that during Xi’s visit, Putin and Xi will discuss the scope of their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. They are also scheduled to hold strategic consultations on pressing international and regional issues. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders will focus on the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project, as well as touch upon Ukraine and Russia-U.S. relations.

The two leaders are expected to sign two joint statements, on strategic stability and on further strengthening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, and speak to journalists.

Apart from that, the visit will yield several intergovernmental and inter-ministerial documents.

Evening reception

Apart from the Russian-Chinese program, Putin will give a reception for the heads of all foreign delegations who have arrived in Moscow to attend the Victory Day celebrations at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Thursday evening. The grand reception will consist of a musical performance and an official dinner. Xi Jinping will take part in the event.

On May 9 and 10, Putin will hold meetings with other foreign leaders. In all, 27 foreign leaders are expected to visit Moscow on May 9.