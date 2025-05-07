Russia heard no initiatives to create demilitarized zone from Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received any initiatives from Kiev regarding the creation of a demilitarized zone along the line of engagement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, commenting on a statement by US Presidential Special Envoy Keith Kellogg.

The US official earlier said that Kiev was ready for a 30-day ceasefire and willing to freeze hostilities along the contact line, provided a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone was established.

"We have not heard a single statement to this effect from Kiev," Peskov noted when asked whether Russia was prepared to consider such a proposal from the Ukrainian side.