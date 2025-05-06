Putin, Maduro to sign strategic cooperation agreement on Wednesday

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian and Venezuelan presidents, Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro, will sign an agreement on strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries following Wednesday talks, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Considering consistent deepening of the Russian-Venezuelan relations and for reinforcing their special nature, an interstate treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation has been approved. Presidents will sign this treaty tomorrow following the talks," he said.

The document aimed for long run lays the fundamentals for further cooperation in the main areas, Ushakov added. "This is the continuation of an active political dialogue, close coordination in the UN, at other international platforms. The treaty also covers such areas as cooperation on the issues of global and regional security, combatting terrorism, extremism, perversion of history, and glorification of the Nazis. It cements the focus on boosting cooperation in the area of economy, investments, energy, mining, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, culture. Almost all main themes on the agenda of bilateral relations are covered," he said.