Dominican president meets with Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Dominican President Luis Abinader received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to his country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Sergey Lavrov was received by President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader," the ministry reported on Telegram.

During the visit, Lavrov also met with his Dominican counterpart, Roberto Alvarez.

"We agreed to facilitate the establishment of direct ties between business circles and provide them with comprehensive support," Lavrov said.

"In this regard, there is interest on both sides, including the initiative of the ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Russia, who, together with our Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is preparing a business forum to present the capabilities of the Dominican Republic, also inviting Russian regions," the top Russian diplomat added.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in the Dominican Republic on a visit on Wednesday. It is the top Russian diplomat’s first visit to the country. As Lavrov said earlier, the visit was timed to coincide with the opening of the Russian embassy in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo.