French 'nuclear umbrella' resembles one used to garnish cocktails — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to France, Alexey Meshkov, offered a colorful analogy to describe Paris's nuclear deterrent capabilities. He said France's "nuclear umbrella" for Europe is about as useful as the paper umbrella used to garnish cocktails.

"I'll draw a simple parallel," Meshkov explained in an interview with Rossiya-24. "There are large umbrellas on beaches that shield a wide area from the sun. Then there are Cherbourg umbrellas that reliably protect a single person from rain. And finally, there are umbrellas they put in a cocktail in a restaurant - more for decoration than practical protection. This last example, I believe, more accurately reflects France’s capacity to offer nuclear protection for Europe."

Meshkov acknowledged that France possesses nuclear capabilities, including several submarines, but emphasized that these cannot compare to the arsenals held by Russia, the United States, or China. "While France has some elements of deterrence within a regional context - particularly in a hypothetical small-scale conflict - such deterrence would be insignificant in the event of a major nuclear war, which would likely be global in scope," he stated.

He also highlighted France’s commitment as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). "If France were to deploy nuclear weapons in other countries or form an alliance with Poland for such purposes, it would constitute a direct violation of the treaty," Meshkov warned.

However, he noted that both France and Britain possess their own nuclear arsenals and emphasized that future strategic negotiations should consider the nuclear potential of these countries as well. "We take seriously the nuclear capabilities of both France and Britain, and therefore, discussions on strategic stability should factor them in," Meshkov concluded.