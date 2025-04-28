Putin may meet with filmmaker Oliver Stone in Moscow this week — spokesman

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. It is possible that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with US filmmaker Oliver Stone in Moscow this week, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, answering to a question from TASS.

"Possibly. We hope for that," he said, when asked whether such a meeting should be expected.

In his words, both the US film director and the Russian president are expected to take part in Russia’s Knowledge First educational marathon on April 30.

"Possibly, this will present a good opportunity for them to meet," Peskov added.

Earlier, it was reported that Stone and Raymond McGovern, US human rights activist and ex-CIA analyst, are expected to take part in Russia’s Knowledge First educational marathon. The marathon, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, is taking place on April 28-30.

Oliver Stone is a film director, screenwriter and producer who won three Oscars, one BAFTA award and five Golden Globes. In September 2016, he completed a documentary about the Russian president entitled The Putin Interviews based on more than a dozen interviews with the Russian head of state over the course of two years. The documentary premiered in Russia and worldwide on June 12, 2017.