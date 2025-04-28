MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Vladimir Zelensky's allegation that Ukrainian forces still remain in Russia’s Kursk Region by urging to go by the information from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The spokesman also praised the efficiency of North Korean soldiers in helping liberate the region.

Furthermore, Peskov said Russia is waiting for a sign from Ukraine that it is ready to resume direct talks.

TASS has put together key statements made by the spokesman.

On Kursk Region liberation and North Korea’s assistance

The actions of the North Korean units that assisted in the liberation of the Kursk Region "showed how effectively these military forces function."

In accordance with the treaty on mutual assistance, Russia will provide help to North Korea if necessary.

"We have a treaty in force, and under this treaty the parties, basically, have undertaken to provide significant assistance to each other if necessary."

Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un don’t have plans at this time to hold talks.

As for Vladimir Zelensky's allegations that Ukrainian troops still remain on the territory of the Kursk Region, people should treat data from Putin as more trustworthy.

"I suggest that you go by the words of our president."

Chances of talks with Ukraine

Russia continues its special military operation but is ready to start negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions.

"The president has now repeatedly confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to start the negotiation process with Ukraine without any conditions in order to set out on a path to peace."

The Kremlin is waiting for a signal from Ukraine that it is ready to resume direct talks.

"Kiev should at least take some action in this regard. They have a legal ban on this. But so far we have not seen any action."

Potential for Putin-Trump talks

Putin’s agenda doesn’t include talks with Trump at this point, but they can be arranged "very quickly if necessary."