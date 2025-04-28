{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

North Korea helped Russia in special op in full compliance with international law — Putin

The Russian leader also referred to the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of June 19, 2024

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. North Korean servicemen helped the Russian Armed Forces to repel the invasion of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk Region in full compliance with international law, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized.

"Units of the Korean People’s Army played an active role in the fight that brought the defeat of the neo-Nazi formations of the Kiev regime that invaded our territory, in full compliance with international law and in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of June 19, 2024," the Russian leader said in a statement posted on the Kremlin website.

Putin recalled that Article 4 of the treaty provides for immediate military assistance in the event of an armed attack on one of the parties.

Tags
Foreign policyVladimir PutinNorth KoreaMilitary operation in Ukraine
EU puts saving its tarnished reputation above peace in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed to the fact that "instead of facilitating a settlement, the European Union has been seeking to undermine agreements by arguing that there has been little, if any, effort to invite it to contribute to these talks"
Read more
Large-scale glitch hits Ukraine’s banking system — media
Users across Ukraine are complaining that they cannot pay with bank cards in stores, on transport and in the taxi service
Read more
Russia to continue targeting facilities used by Ukrainian military — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is targeting only civilians facilities in Russia’s territory
Read more
Zelensky seeks to deceive Trump, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova also stressed that Zelensky 'is now also eliminating his own fellow citizens who live in the rest of Ukraine'
Read more
Russian Emergencies Ministry begins firefighting effort at Iran's port — embassy in Tehran
According to the statement, the specialists "quickly assessed the situation, outlined a plan of action, divided into groups, and immediately got to work"
Read more
Kiev forces lost up to 140 servicemen in Battlegroup East zone of responsibility in a day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost three combat armored vehicles, four cars and three artillery pieces
Read more
Russia ready for talks with Kiev without any preconditions, Putin says
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that earlier, "Putin repeatedly stated this"
Read more
Europeans, Zelensky want to use Trump’s peace initiative to make Kiev stronger — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the Russian side has learnt such lessons at least three times
Read more
Two Russian Emergencies Ministry planes arrive in Iran to help combat port fire
According to the statement, one more plane is expected to arrive
Read more
Ukrainian army’s rout in Kursk Region brings defeat of neo-Nazi regime closer — Putin
The Kiev regime’s venture has failed completely and the enemy has suffered huge losses, the Russian President said
Read more
SUV drives into crowd at Vancouver festival, several people killed — police
The New York Post reported referring to a video from an eyewitness, the vehicle in question is a black SUV
Read more
Kiev attacks LPR due to advance of Russian troops in Svatovo-Kremennaya area — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, "it is the settlements on the front line that are being hit"
Read more
Top diplomats from BRICS nations to discuss crisis management, summit preparations
The ministers are expected to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached by the group’s leaders and outline further steps to boost strategic partnership
Read more
Admiral Golovko frigate sails the Channel
The Admiral Golovko began the sortie on November 2 in Severodvinsk, the main base of the Northern fleet
Read more
Trump comments on killing of senior Russian army officer
Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff and the Russian Defense Ministry’s negotiator, was killed in a car explosion on Friday morning
Read more
Trump says Zelensky asked for more weapons at Rome meeting
US president noted that "he's been saying that for three years"
Read more
No offers on sanction lifting from US — Lavrov
Although the United States is obviously interested in doing business together, the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Slovak president doesn’t allow country’s citizens to serve in Ukrainian army — agency
The country’s citizens can join a foreign state’s army only when allowed to do so by the president
Read more
Trump said truth about Crimea’s ownership — Lavrov
"This is a done deal," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
US strikes 800 Houthi targets in Yemen since mid-March — CENTCOM
"These strikes have killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders," the US Central Command said
Read more
Ukraine loses over 76,500 troops during incursion in Kursk area
Overall, during military actions in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian armed forces have also lost 412 tanks, 341 infantry fighting vehicles, 64 multiple launch rocket systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Drone attack on Russian city of Bryansk kills civilian, leaves another injured
The attack had damaged civilian infrastructure
Read more
Zelensky remains obstacle to sustainable peace — Russian lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky called the liberation of the Kursk Region Russia's trump card in the negotiations
Read more
US attack on Yemeni detention center kills 35 people — TV
According to the report, at least 50 others were taken to a local hospital, most in serious condition
Read more
Putin expresses condolences to Iranian leadership over explosion at Shahid Rajaee port
The President also expressed Russia’s readiness to assist in eliminating the aftermath of the tragedy
Read more
Brussels wants ‘toxic’ von der Leyen to resign — magazine
According to Die Weltwoche, the resignation of the European Commission chief could "unblock many processes" in the EU
Read more
Lavrov, top Brazilian diplomat discuss issues related to resolving Ukraine crisis
The ministers held a thorough exchange of views on pressing issues of cooperation, highlighting mutual determination to boost the entire range of Russia-Brazil relations
Read more
Russian nuclear submarine hits coastal target from distance of over 1,100 km during drills
During the second phase of the drills, the Krasnoyarsk submarine performed a mission to search for a mock enemy submarine, and attacked it with a rocket torpedo
Read more
Trump says Zelensky ready to abandon claims to Crimea
"Nobody brought it up for 12 years, and now they bring it up", US leader added
Read more
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
Read more
Trump's first 100 days as president meet expectations of most US citizens
According to Associated Press, this does not mean that the majority of Americans are satisfied with the policies of the current US leader
Read more
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks eastern Turkey
No casualties or damage were reported
Read more
US strikes on Yemen kill at least eight people — TV
According to the Al Masirah, three residential buildings came under attack; women and children are among those killed
Read more
Russia’s military chief reports on complete liberation of Kursk Region
The Kiev regime lost more than 76,000 troops in its incursion in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Valery Gerasimov said
Read more
Kiev tries to hold Chasov Yar for its reputation in Ukraine talks — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian command wil try to hold it "for the next two to three weeks"
Read more
Former US official doubts that Zelensky will take chance for peace in Ukraine
Colin Powell said that Vladimir Zelensky should "call elections for a date certain in the not too distant future, and become the savior of what remains of an independent and neutral country in the heart of a new Europe ready to build with Russia a new security architecture for Eurasia"
Read more
Conflict in Kashmir is in interests of neither India nor Pakistan — top Chinese diplomat
Wang Yi stressed that fighting against terrorism is a shared responsibility of all countries
Read more
Pakistani military opens fire on Indian border — PTI agency
The shooting on the border was recorded in the areas of Tutmari Gali and Rampur
Read more
Battlegroup West destroys Starlink satellite station, 40 UAV control centers in 24 hours
The artillery units also destroyed four artillery weapons, including two Western-made, and ten mortar squads, Bigma added
Read more
Ukrainian defense collapses along entire front line — aide to DPR head
Igor Kimakovsky also emphasized the symbolism of the liberation of the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian units on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Lavrov sees belief in Ukraine being only one interested in confidence building as illusion
The top Russian diplomat stressed that Russia had earlier backed US President Donald Trump’s initiative for a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities and compiled with it based on President Vladimir Putin’s order
Read more
Death toll from explosion at Iranian port up to 40
On Saturday, a powerful explosion occurred on the territory of the Shahid Rajaee port
Read more
Europe still depends on Russian gas, EU energy commissioner says
Dan Jorgensen said that he would soon present a step-by-step road map for Europe to abandon Russian gas
Read more
Russian army conducting attacks in five directions at once in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS that there is 'major combat clashes are underway'
Read more
Kiev forces lose 235 servicemen in one day in Battlegroup West’s responsibility zone
In the Battlegroup West responsibility area, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost two combat armored vehicles, six cars and four field artillery guns
Read more
Kursk Region liberation strengthens Russia's position on negotiation track — expert
Igor Korotchenko noted that this is also a moral incentive for the Russian units that are liberating the settlements of Donbass and Novorossiya
Read more
Fire breaks out in village in Kransoyarsk Region, areas reaches 900 square meters
According to updated information from the ministry, eight buildings caught fire burning, including four residential buildings
Read more
Russia to explain to US that operation of ZNPP cannot be transferred to it — Lavrov
Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Station "is being under monitoring of the IAEA personnel permanently located on the site, and if not for the Ukrainian regular attempts to attack the station and to create a nuclear disaster for Europe and for Ukraine, as well, the safety requirements are fully implemented," the Russian Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school
Nowadays, any nicknames are "merely ridiculous," the head of state said
Read more
Suspect in murder of General Yaroslav Moskalik charged with terrorist attack
Svetlana Petrenko, official representative of Russia’s Investigative Committee, added that Ignat Kuzin admitted that he was recruited by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, who promised him $18,000 for the murder
Read more
Russian troops gain good pace in advance in Sumy Region — Akhmat commander
"The enemy is trying to divert us and halt our advance to Sumy, bringing certain resources to other frontline sectors," Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
US never asked Russia to refuse from strategic partnership with Iran — Lavrov
Touching upon the negotiating process between the United States and Iran on the latter’s nuclear program, the top Russian diplomat noted that Russia welcomes this dialogue
Read more
Trump ‘pretty sure’ US, Iran to make deal on Tehran’s nuclear program
"That's going to happen", US leader added
Read more
Lavrov, top US diplomat discuss importance of launching talks to achieve peace in Ukraine
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian president Vladimir Putin was ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions
Read more
Putin says friendship between Russia, North Korea tempered on battlefield to expand
On April 26, the Russian Armed Forces "finally defeated the group of Ukrainian militants that invaded the Kursk Region, putting an end to the criminal provocation perpetrated by the Ukrainian authorities in an attempt to seize part of the Russian Federation territory," the Russian president noted
Read more
US, Iran clash over uranium enrichment, missile program at talks — newspaper
The Wall Street Journal calls this issue 'the main sticking point in the current talks'
Read more
Kremlin states contrast between positions of Middle East and EU regarding Russia
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has excellent relations with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates
Read more
Former UN Human Rights Council expert says Ukraine has no right to Crimea
Alfred-Maurice de Zayas noted that 'this Russian territory came in 1955 to Ukraine by decision of Khrushchev'
Read more
Kiev's attempt to open 'new corridor for strikes' blocked — Russian envoy
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 115 Ukrainian drones overnight
Read more
Russia understands US’ ‘impatience’ about settling Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov
When asked whether Russia and the United States will continue dialogue if the potential peace talks with Ukraine fail, the Russian Foreign Minister noted that this question should be addressed to the US administration
Read more
Press review: White House irritated with Zelensky’s behavior as India-Pakistan ties worsen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 25th
Read more
More than 1,100 people injured in explosion at Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee — government
The cause of the explosion was not officially announced
Read more
It is too early to talk about the terms of the deal on Ukraine — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that this work cannot be carried out in a public format
Read more
Kremlin awaits Kiev to indicate readiness for resuming direct talks
"We have not seen any action so far," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Putin, Trump ‘are masters of their own schedule’ — Lavrov about their potential meeting
According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow always is willing to meet with those who are ready for dialogue
Read more
Russian forces wipe out deployment site of elite Ukrainian UAV unit
The strike destroyed a large number of the Ukrainian army’s personnel together with special equipment and explosives, the defense source said
Read more
North Korean fighters helped in Kursk Region because of partnership treaty — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that it showed 'a manifestation of the high, truly allied level' of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang
Read more
Putin thanks North Korea for its help in liberating Kursk Region
"We commend the North Korean soldiers’ heroism, their excellent training and dedication displayed while fighting, shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers, defending our Motherland as their own," the Russian president emphasized
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces lose 250 servicemen in Battlegroup South responsibility zone
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army also lost a tank, five armored combat vehicles, six cars, and a field artillery gun
Read more
Press review: Europe, Ukraine undermine US peace plan and Washington seeks return to Libya
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 24th
Read more
Macron only wastes his breath by declaring Kiev's readiness for full ceasefire — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that Vladimir Zelensky failed in the two previous ceasefires
Read more
North Korea helped Russia in special op in full compliance with international law — Putin
The Russian leader also referred to the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of June 19, 2024
Read more
Kiev forces lose 145 servicemen in area of responsibility of Battlegroup North, Dnepr
In the meantime, units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated formations of the coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlovka in the Zaporozhye region and Kazatskoye in the Kherson region
Read more
Saudi Arabia, Qatar to settle Syria’s $15 million arrears to World Bank
Apart from that, Riyadh and Doha called on international and regional financial institution to "promptly resume and expand their development engagement in Syria"
Read more
Trump says most points on Ukraine deal agreed to
According to the US president, sides need to meet "at very high levels"
Read more
Lavrov arrives in Brazil to attend BRICS ministerial meeting
According to a TASS correspondent, his plane landed at Rio de Janeiro airport
Read more
Israeli military operations kill over 50 Palestinians in Gaza Strip in past day — TV
Another 115 were taken to the hospital with injuries
Read more
Trump slams demands to return Crimea to Ukraine as ‘ridiculous’
US president commented on The New York Times article, in which the authors adhered to pro-Ukrainian rhetoric
Read more
Ukrainian troops fleeing positions near Bogatyr in Donetsk region — defense source
Battles have begun at approaches to that community, the defense source added
Read more
Britain may resort to provocations against Russia in any country — intel chief
Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said earlier in an interview with TASS that the latest publications in Western newspapers indicated that Great Britain was conducting undeclared hostile actions against Russia
Read more
Recognition of Crimea, Donbass as part of Russia imperative in settlement — Lavrov
Moscow has made no secret regarding its position on the settlement, the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Ukrainian military fires 36 projectiles at residential areas in DPR in past day
All attacks were reported in the Gorlovka area
Read more
Ukrainian command declares troops missing immediately after deployment — sources
The most widespread problem that relatives of Ukrainian servicemen talk about is the inhuman treatment of subordinates and their relatives
Read more
FSB detains suspect in murder of Russian general Moskalik
Agent of Ukrainian special services Ignat Kuzin born in 1983 with a Ukrainian residence permit was detained
Read more
Moscow court sanctions arrest of suspect in General Moskalik’s murder
Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has ruled to place Ignat Kuzin in custody for a term of one month
Read more
Meetings help Russia, US better understand each other’s position — Lavrov
"The Trump administration is interested in searching for a balance of interest", Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Lebanese president calls on US, France to compel Israel stop its attacks on Lebanon
Joseph Aoun stressed that Israeli non-stop airstrikes "undermine stability and add to the tension in the region"
Read more
Russia to forever honor feat of North Korean fighters in Kursk — Putin
The Russian leader also noted that North Korea's army was "guided by a sense of solidarity, justice and genuine comradery"
Read more
Lavrov holding meeting with Brazilian counterpart — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Brazil earlier in the day to take part in the BRICS ministerial meeting due to be held on April 28 and 29
Read more
French general predicts Russia will be through with special military op by Christmas
The French military expert confidently stated that Russia will continue its operations not only until it fully liberates the four federal regions but may even advance as far as Odessa
Read more
Number of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukrainian ranks decreases — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, the Ukrainian military is suffering huge losses
Read more
Qatar notes progress toward bringing Israel, Hamas’ positions on ceasefire deal closer
Commenting of the parties’ positions, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that "Hamas is ready to release all the hostages in exchange for prisoners" if Israel observes all the conditions
Read more
US Air Force attacks Yemen’s Saada, killing and injuring dozens — TV
According to the report, the shelling targeted a detention center for migrants from African countries
Read more
Lavrov says sent to Rubio, UN list of Kiev’s attacks on Russian energy facilities
The top Russian diplomat noted that despite Vladimir Zelensky’s stated support for US President Donald Trump’s proposal, the Ukrainians violated ceasefire "several hundred times"
Read more
Houthis report delivering strikes on USS Harry Truman
US aircraft carrier was attacked in the northern part of the Red Sea
Read more
Kim sees North Korea’s participation in liberation of Kursk Region as 'sacred mission'
He announced that a memorial to the North Korean soldiers who participated in the operation would soon be established in Pyongyang
Read more
Russian forces have come close to Doroshovka in Kharkov region — expert
The expert added that the Russian army is also fighting seriously near neighboring settlement of Zapadny
Read more
Trump demands free passage through Panama, Suez Canals for US ships
US President said that 'those canals would not exist without the United States of America'
Read more
Lavrov, Rubio exchange views on Russia-US relations
The top Russian and US diplomats agreed to maintain contact at all levels
Read more
Russia scales up domestic production in response to reduced trade with Europe — IMF
The Russian economy is expected to see "a quite sharp slowdown this year from last year's growth," Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund Alfred Kammer said
Read more
Israel hits Hezbollah precision missile depot in Beirut
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz stress that Israel will not let "Beirut’s Dahiyya suburb to serve as a sanctuary for Hezbollah"
Read more