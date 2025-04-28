North Korea helped Russia in special op in full compliance with international law — Putin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. North Korean servicemen helped the Russian Armed Forces to repel the invasion of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk Region in full compliance with international law, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized.

"Units of the Korean People’s Army played an active role in the fight that brought the defeat of the neo-Nazi formations of the Kiev regime that invaded our territory, in full compliance with international law and in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea of June 19, 2024," the Russian leader said in a statement posted on the Kremlin website.

Putin recalled that Article 4 of the treaty provides for immediate military assistance in the event of an armed attack on one of the parties.