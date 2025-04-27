Trump said truth about Crimea’s ownership — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump was right when he said that Crimea was lost for Ukraine years ago and now "is not even a point of discussion," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS.

When asked to comment on Trump’s words, the top Russian diplomat said, "It's not about liking or disliking. It's about the fact that he (President Trump - TASS) said the truth."

"Russia do not negotiate its own territory. And President Trump understands this," he added.

"This is a done deal," the top Russian diplomat stressed.

However, in his words, Vladimir Zelensky continues to insist that Crimea is allegedly part of Ukraine under that country’s constitution. "Nobody in Europe or in the States, by the way, reminded him that apart from territorial issues, the Ukrainian Constitution guarantees, I quote, ‘the free development, the use and protection of the Russian and other national minorities' language in Ukraine,’ and they guarantee the development of ethnic, cultural, language, and religious identity of all peoples and national minorities in Ukraine," Lavrov pointed out.

"This is also in the Constitution, but as I mentioned already, and you decided not to go deeper into this topic, nobody in the West even mentions human rights when they demand that ‘Ukraine defeat Russia in the battlefield,’" he added.

Crimea’s reunification with Russia

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russian, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21.