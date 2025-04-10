US exit from WHO must take full year, requires payment of all dues — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The United States will be able to officially withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) only in January 2026 and after paying all its obligations, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, said on air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"There are some details. First, this decision comes into force only in January 2026, so the United States will formally continue to be a member of this organization for another year. On top of that, the US is obligated to pay all its dues to the organization, and these debts are significant, I should say. Only after that can the US officially withdraw from the WHO," Gatilov said.

At the same time, the US exit from the organization has extremely detrimental consequences, the diplomat noted. "The very US decision to withdraw from the organization does have some undeniably harmful effects on both healthcare and on the states' cooperation in this field. As you so rightly put it, the world community is currently facing serious problems in this sphere: these are pandemics, diseases, lack of medications, vaccines shortages, and other issues," Gatilov pointed out.