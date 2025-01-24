Meeting with IAEA head in early February possible — Rosatom director

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. A meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi may be held in early February in Moscow, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told journalists.

"There have been no official decisions yet. The first half of February is being considered. One of our country’s cities. Possibly, Moscow," the head of Rosatom said.

Earlier, Grossi himself stated on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos that he planned to visit Russia and Ukraine within the upcoming weeks. The IAEA head also expressed concern over the "increased military activity" near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

In early January, Alexey Likhachev mentioned in an interview with the Rossiya-24 channel that Rosatom intended to continue meetings and consultations with the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, in 2025. At the same time, the Rosatom chief further highlighted that the IAEA is "the only organization under the UN umbrella that has not, in any way, restricted the operations of either Russia or the Rosatom state corporation." The IAEA mission, which has been stationed at the Zaporozhye power plant for more than two years, serves as an additional security measure, but it does not, unfortunately, prevent targeted assaults on the plant and its personnel, as well as intimidation and threats, Likhachev stressed.