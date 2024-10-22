Trade turnover between Russia, South Africa back to growth gaining 3% in 8M — Putin

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Mutual trade between Russia and South Africa has resumed growth after a certin decline, having grown by 3% in the first eight months of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.

"The political dialogue is developing, our foreign political agencies, security councils are in close contact, interaction through the parliaments has been established. Trade and economic ties between Russia and South Africa are at a high level overall. Following a certain decline trade turnover has resumed growth, which totaled 3% in January-August of this year," Putin said.

There is scope for joint work here regarding boosting and diversifying mutual trade and investment, he noted, adding that energy, industry, agriculture, science and innovations are promising cooperation areas.