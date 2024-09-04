VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The illegal presence of Western journalists and other foreign citizens in Russia without the necessary documents is a criminal offense, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Commenting about Western journalists reporting live from the Kursk Region, the diplomat said: "This is an illegal penetration of foreign, primarily Western, media into the Kursk Region." "We once again record the illegal entry of journalists into Russia. What do I mean by 'illegal'? Illegal means that these foreign citizens don't have Russian visas, neither the Russian nor journalist visa, and, accordingly, no accreditation to report about anything on the territory of our country," the diplomat emphasized. "I remind you once again that the illegal presence of media workers, as well as of any other foreign citizens, without the appropriate documents is a criminal offense," she pointed out.

In addition, the presence of the abovementioned reporters "in the company of Nazi thugs" from the Ukrainian armed forces is subject to a thorough analysis by law enforcement agencies "on the topic of participation in war crimes."

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. Residents of border areas are being evacuated to safe territories. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a total of 200 temporary shelters have been set up in 31 regions of the country. More than 10,000 people, including over 2,700 children, are staying in them.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost over 9,300 servicemen and 80 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy the Ukrainian armed formations continues.