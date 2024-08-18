Azerbaijani president and his wife welcome Putin at informal dinner at their residence

BAKU, August 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have welcomed visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin at an informal dinner at their Zugulba home residence.

Aliyev warmly welcomed and embraced his Russian counterpart. "Good night, I am glad to see you," the Azerbaijani president’s wife told Putin, who presented her with a bunch of flowers.

The meeting was held in an informal atmosphere, with the two leaders sitting in a summer terrace in white shirts with their jackets and ties off.

The Zugulba palace, an official residence of the Azerbaijani leader, is located in a neighborhood of the same name some 40 kilometers from Baku, on the Caspian coast.

The residence hosted Russian-Azerbaijani top-level talks in August 2013 and January 2001.