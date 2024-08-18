Putin arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit

BAKU, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrive in Baku for a state visit.

His talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to focus on the current state of and prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.

Key official and working event are scheduled for Monday, August 19. Traditionally, Putin will visit the Alley of Honor and lay a wreath to the grave of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev. After that, he will visit the Alley of Martyrs and venerate the memory of those who died for Azerbaijan’s independence.

The program of the state visit will begin with the ceremony of the Russian president’s official meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev. The ceremony will be held in the latter’s Zagulba residence on the Caspian coast. The two heads of state will first speak tete-a-tete and then will be joined by their delegations. The talks are expected to yield a joint statement by the leaders, and a number of interstate documents. Following the talks, Putin and Aliyev will brief journalists on their results.

The program of the visit also features visits to the Baku White City, the city’s eastern part, which is being restored and developed under the project of the same name, and to the city’s Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral. The visit will end in a state reception Aliyev will give in honor of his Russian guest.