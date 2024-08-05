Russia not existing a day without US sanctions — Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. US sanctions were effective against Russia almost all the time, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told TASS in an interview.

"It is a critical point for me because it seems that not everyone understands this here in Russia," the diplomat said. "The Russian state did not live a day without sanctions of the United States of America," Antonov noted. "It would be naive to think that the US sanction policy came into effect, say, in 2014 or in 2022," the Ambassador stressed.

Russia was under the impact of Western restrictions almost from the moment of appearing on the world map, Antonov said. "Infamous restrictions were in effect against us from the first day of appearance of the Russian state as an independent unit, starting from COCOM [Coordinating Committee of East-West Trade Policy - TASS] believed to collapse long ago but operating in reality, and ending with our times, when thousands of sanctions operate against Russia," he added.