Russian diplomat sees new details of attack on Trump as 'sensational'

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The latest details of the investigation into the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump are sensational, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Details of the investigation into the attempted assassination on US presidential candidate Donald Trump are moving from the dimension of intriguing to the area of sensational. Investigative journalists from the New York Times gained access to Pennsylvania police text messages and discovered something straight-up odd," the diplomat wrote on Telegram.

"It turns out that more than 90 minutes before the shots were fired at Trump, police officers forwarded each other photos of the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was walking around the compound, where the presidential candidate was to speak, and working to determine the range," Zakharova said. "That means a person, who is obviously not a member of the special services guarding the event, was just hanging around with a range finder right before the public appearance of the protected person."

She also pointed to even more "mind-boggling" facts that Crooks had scoured the Internet before the event for information about the distance that separated Lee Harvey Oswald and John F. Kennedy, and that he had his own drones that he launched the day before the rally in Pennsylvania.

Shots were fired at Trump on July 13 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, with one bullet grazing his ear. The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by the US Secret Service. The US is set to hold a presidential election on November 5.