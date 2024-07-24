BRICS to benefit from including African countries — expert

NAIROBI, July 24. /TASS/. BRICS will only benefit if African countries join the association because this continent is the future, Russia's Sherpa in the Women 20, Valdai Club expert and Vice Rector of the National Research University Higher School of Economics Viktoriya Panova told TASS.

"BRICS is a kind of hope for nations to reshape the future in the interests of the world's majority countries. The value of BRICS for three African countries (South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt) is that the association allows Africa to mark progress in development and the elaboration of new rules as a rapidly developing continent," she said on the sidelines of the second Russian-African conference of the Valdai Club in Tanzania.

She added that BRICS, unlike Western nations, approaches other countries in an equitable manner. "We appreciate our differences, we do not declare that our approach is the only right one, and we are happy to learn. Therefore, the expansion of BRICS, including with African countries, the infusion of 'new blood,' the increase of unusual approaches, experience - this will be only positive for BRICS," the expert noted, adding that it is also a challenge in terms of differences in the cultural and historical specifics of the nations. "In my opinion, the main wealth of BRICS lies in its expansion," the expert added.

According to Panova, Africa is the future, and with proper investment in the continent's human resources and education, African youth will be able to make a significant contribution to global scientific and technological progress.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Speaker of the Tanzanian National Assembly Tulia Akson held a meeting in St. Petersburg. According to the Russian leader, trust and interest in the parliamentary dimension of BRICS cooperation in the world is growing, while the principles of the organization's work attract new participants.