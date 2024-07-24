Russia doesn’t meddle in affairs of other countries, such as US election — MFA

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign countries and the same goes for the US presidential campaign, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Regarding meddling. <...> This is really very funny. As a matter of fact, it seems to me that it is a disease of the American democracy to blame Russia for its own misfortunes, miscalculations, problems, mistakes, errors, shortcomings. We wish a recovery. We reaffirm that we do not interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign nations, much less influence or model or exert pressure on electoral processes. The upcoming election in the United States is no exception. We also have never meddled in them before," she said at a news conference.

According to Zakharova, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries is what sets Russia apart from the US, which "literally cannot give up the habit of meddling in the internal affairs of other northern countries - to put it simply - sticking its nose into other people's affairs."

"I also sincerely wish them to give it up and focus on solving their own problems. And as the Americans have now seen, there are many of them. And they are of very major proportions," Zakharova said.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5.