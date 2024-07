MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s government is analyzing the revision of sanctions rules concerning control of companies by the European Union, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

In particular, criteria for determination of control of companies have been revised to 50% and higher whereas previously the issue was about holding more than 50% of capital.

"The assessment is being made by the government, our economic block, after which conclusions will follow," Peskov said.