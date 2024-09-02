Scholz's party defeat shows Germans do not want to lose country — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The defeat of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony has shown that Scholz's government is unpopular and German citizens do not want to lose their country, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"The Germans told Scholz to 'go away.' His party suffered a crushing defeat in the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony, coming in 5th and 4th place respectively, barely passing the required 5% threshold. <...> Given the results in Saxony and Thuringia, it is hard to see how he and his government can lead Germany for another year. The election results have shown: German citizens do not want to lose their country," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that the German economy is in crisis today, companies are moving to the United States, and the loss of cheap Russian energy resources has made German industry uncompetitive. "Scholz dragged his country into the war in Ukraine. Today Germany is the main supplier of arms to the Nazi regime in Kiev and its sponsor. All this is happening not only against the backdrop of economic stagnation, but also an ineffective migration policy," the lawmaker added.