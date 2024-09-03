IAEA chief Grossi heading to Zaporozhye nuke plant

VIENNA, September 3. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi headed to Energodar to visit the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Monday evening.

Grossi wrote on X that he was on his way to the nuclear facility "to continue our assistance and help prevent a nuclear accident."

This will be the IAEA chief’s fifth visit to the plant since September 2022, when the UN nuclear watchdog established permanent instructor presence on its premises.

During a visit to Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on August 27, Grossi announced that he would travel to Ukraine before returning to Russia. The IAEA chief said he would discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye nuke plant with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.