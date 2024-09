DONETSK, September 2. /TASS/. A school in the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

"The building of a school in downtown Gorlovka was damaged as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian terrorists," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Prikhodko, the strike was delivered at seven in the evening.