ASEAN supports Russia in fighting for new world order — Vietnamese expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) shares Russia’s values and supports it in its fight for a more equitable world order, a Vietnamese expert said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We adhere to a multilateral approach in international relations. We support a multipolar world order, we support Russia in its attempts to build a new world order, within the framework of which superpowers like the US and its allies would not be able to impose their will on the world," Bui Thanh Nam, a senior administration official at the Hanoi University of Social Sciences and Humanities, said.

According to the expert, Russia and ASEAN have a lot in common "not only from the point of view of economic cooperation, but also from an ideological point of view." Still, the expert says, there is room for growth in cooperation between the two sides, emphasizing, in particular, that ASEAN expects to work more closely with Russia in the security sphere.

"Vietnam may serve as a bridge uniting Russia and ASEAN. Our country can contribute to Russian initiatives on many tracks of cooperation, play its role not only in the Asia-Pacific region, but also beyond it," he concluded.

