US Department of Justice confirms seizure of Venezuelan president’s jet

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice confirmed that the US seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's airplane.

"The Justice Department today announced the seizure of a Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft owned and operated for the benefit of Nicolas Maduro Moros and persons affiliated with him in Venezuela," the agency said in a statement. "The aircraft was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida at the request of the United States based on violations of US export control and sanctions laws."

"The Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolas Maduro and his cronies," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement.

The plane seizure was first reported by CNN.