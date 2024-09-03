Musk warns of X app ban if Harris becomes president

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. Washington will demand the removal of the X social network app from app stores if current Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris wins the upcoming presidential election, US entrepreneur Elon Musk said.

"The fake judge (Brazil's Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes - TASS) is forcing Apple and Google to remove X from their app stores," Musk wrote on X. "This will happen here if Kamala [Harris] is elected," he added.

X announced on August 17 that it was shutting down its office in Brazil due to threats to its employees. The company claimed to have obtained a secret order from Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes in which he threatened to prosecute the company’s local legal advisor unless X complied with orders to block certain accounts. Later, de Moraes posted a subpoena on X, demanding that Musk appoint another legal representative in the country within 24 hours. In addition, Musk’s Starlink Holding account was blocked in Brazil.

On August 30, the Brazilian judge ruled to fine individuals and companies 50,000 reais (almost $9,000) for resorting to "technological tricks" allowing them to continue using the X platform.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Current President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate with Trump, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. On July 21, he announced his decision to drop out and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president. Trump is the Republican presidential candidate in the election. Delegates at the Democratic National Convention, which took place in Chicago on August 19-22, approved Harris as the party’s presidential candidate.