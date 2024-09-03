Houthis claim responsibility for targeting oil tanker Blue Lagoon I in Red Sea

DUBAI, September 3. /TASS/. Yemen’s Houthis have attacked the oil tanker Blue Lagoon I in the Red Sea, the rebels’ military spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

"Yemen’s armed forces have targeted the vessel Blue Lagoon I in the Red Sea with multiple missiles and drones," the Houthis’ Al Masirah television quoted Sarea as saying.

According to Sarea, the rebel forces directly targeted the vessel which he said was attacked because its owner "had violated rules of calling at ports in the occupied Palestine."

On Monday morning, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a commercial vessel had been hit by unknown projectiles 70 nautical miles northwest of Saleef and that a third exploded in close proximity to the vessel. Reuters reported the Saudi oil tanker Blue Lagoon I had been targeted.