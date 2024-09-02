Ukraine publishes decrees sanctioning Russian airports

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The website of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky published decrees imposing sanctions against Russian airports.

On Sunday, Zelensky said he had imposed new sanctions against almost 150 entities and individuals that help the operation of Russia's aviation infrastructure. However, he didn’t name specific companies.

According to the decrees, the sanctions impact Vnukovo International Airport, Aero-Sheremetyevo, Pulkovo Airport, Krasnodar International Airport, Khabarovsk Airport, Tolmachevo Airport, and Domodedovo Airfield, among others.

Zelensky's website published a total of two decrees sanctioning more than 320 individuals and entities.