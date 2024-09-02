{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Seligdar expects further gold price growth-chief executive

When the equilibrium is found, then the gold price hike stops in about six months and the demand goes down, Alexander Khrushch noted

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Seligdar expects that the demand for gold in Russia will remain for two-three years and the rise in precious metal prices will continue, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Russian mining and metals company Alexander Khrushch told TASS in an interview on the verge of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I believe the gold demand in the domestic prices will be for two-three years more. The price hike for the precious metal will continue. The more conflict and unpredictable the situation in the world is, the higher is the probability of the rise in gold prices; this is gospel truth. People start going to defensive assets in the form of gold in times of instability and rampant inflation," the chief executive said.

When the equilibrium is found, then the gold price hike stops in about six months and the demand goes down, he noted. "The question is that nobody knows for sure when the market will believe in stability again," the chief executive added.

FACTBOX: Eastern Economic Forum
This year’s Eastern Economic Forum will be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024
Additional reconnaissance systems delivered to Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk regions — ministry
"The task forces of the Belgorod Region raised 25 requests, and 17 requests have been implemented, while work on new requests is underway," the Defense Ministry reported
Putin-Biden video conference made clear US had no intent to continue dialogue — spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, it became clear that there was nothing to talk about with Washington
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry eliminates air bomb, M77 cluster munitions in Kursk Region
Overall, minesweepers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have eliminated over 308 explosive objects and inspected more than 23 hectares of populated areas and various facilities
Ukraine turned into bargaining chip in West’s pursue of geopolitical ambitions — Putin
According to the Russian president, "The main reason for today’s tragic situation in Ukraine is the deliberate anti-Russia policy pursued by the US-led collective West"
Shipbuilders to upgrade Project 22160 patrol ships for Russian Navy
"Their current layout may not remain at all," Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation CEO Renat Mistakhov noted
Aliyev's party wins 68 seats in Azerbaijan's 125-seat parliament — preliminary data
According to the CEC, the elections saw a 37.24% turnout
Passenger flight from Moscow to Sochi lands in Mineralnye Vody — airport
No details about why the flight changed its route were given
UAE seeks stronger economic cooperation with BRICS — official
According to Younis Haji Al Khoori, the UAE government is exploring collaboration with BRICS in tax and customs matters, including mutual administrative assistance in customs, data exchange, training center collaboration, and technical cooperation in tax administration to enhance tax digitalization
Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified
Such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate
Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Regions — defense ministry
"A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Belgorod Region," it said.
G7 essentially serves as US military strategy hub against rivals — top Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, even before the group's expansion, BRICS had already surpassed the G7 in terms of cumulative GDP on the basis of purchasing power parity
Banned missile systems pop up in Denmark, Philippines — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the US has now stepped up its activities in Asia, primarily in the Southeast, East Asia and North Asia
Durov case, grain deal: Lavrov speaks at prestigious Russian university MGIMO
The West has always sought to destroy Russia, and now it has gathered about 50 countries "under Nazi banners" for this purpose, the top Russian diplomat noted
Guards of Israeli hostages given instructions in case IDF comes close — Hamas
Spokesman for a Hamas military wing was referring to the successful Israeli operation to free four hostages in Nuseirat in June
PREVIEW: Putin staying in Mongolia on official visit
Putin arrived in Mongolia at the invitation of the Mongolian leader, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, on Monday evening
Russia says its forces destroy Ukrainian strongpoint in Kursk Region
The ministry also published footage of an artillery strike by the battlegroup North on Ukrainian infantry positions near the border in the Kursk Region
New guided missile for combat helicopters presented at Army-2021 Forum
The newest Mi-28NM and Ka-52M combat helicopters will be equipped with the Product 305 missile.
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Mongolia may use part of Russia-China natural gas transit volume — Putin
The Russian leader said that Moscow and Ulaanbaatar were currently in work on an intergovernmental agreement regarding supplies of fuel and lubricants to Mongolia at preferential prices
Moscow points to inadmissibility of US mercenaries’ involvement in attacks on Russia
"This work is permanent and it is done via various directions and at all levels," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Transnistria's top diplomat concerned about Moldova receiving Western weapons
According to Vitaly Ignatiev, the cooperation between Moldova and NATO has reached a "high level"
Ukraine uses highways to receive F-16s — media
French General Michel Yakovleff, who came on air as an expert, said that NATO had previously resorted to similar methods in other countries
There are no countries hostile to Russia, there are hostile elites — Putin
The Russian leader noted that hostile elites were obsessed with the idea of dismembering Russia
Press review: EU clamps down on social media and Xi asks US to update relationship status
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 30th
West launched 'blatant bullying campaign' against Russian journalists — Putin
The West indiscriminately labels Russian journalists as ‘Kremlin propagandists’, the Russian president stated
Putin arrives in Mongolia on official visit
At the airport in Ulaanbaatar, the Russian president was greeted by a guard of honor in national dress
Germans afraid of being dragged into big war — Wagenknecht
"Two-thirds in the east reject plans to deploy US missiles," she said
Ukrainian POW claims troops kept in the dark about Kursk deployment to prevent desertion
Andrey Anisimov also gave a first-hand account of how a group of servicemen who refused to go to the Kursk Region were executed by "their own guys"
Russian troops advance near Ugledar as Ukrainian army decreases activity
According to the report, Russian forces retained the initiative in the south Donetsk area
Russia won’t exchange territory after attack on Kursk Region — Lavrov
It is very hard to tell what goal and intent they were pursuing
Western countries will have to bear responsibility if Gaza conflict escalates — Iran’s MFA
By persisting in Gaza hostilities and "now dispatching its killing machine to West Bank, Israel's pushing region to brink of dangerous crisis," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed
Russian President Putin arrives in Tyva Republic’s capital of Kyzyl
The president will chair a session on the development of the Republic of Tyva and will hold a meeting with Tyva’s head Vladislav Khovalyg
Importance of Chinese language will keep increasing — Putin
"The volume of the economy in China is already significantly higher, and the gap is constantly increasing," the Russian president pointed out
Hungary will continue to block 6.5 bln euros from peace facility for Ukraine — MFA
According to Peter Szijjarto, they want to deprive it of licenses, that is, to block its access to the Ukrainian market
Crashed Ukrainian F-16 plane possibly taken down by Patriot air defense — NYT
However, malfunction and piloting mistakes also remain a possibility, the newspaper says
Russian forces eliminate over 42,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR in August — military expert
As many as 103 enemy attacks were repelled along the LPR boundaries last month, 85 less than in July
Scholz calls results of regional elections in Saxony, Thuringia as worrying
The chancellor represents the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which, according to preliminary results, is forth in Saxony and fifth in Thuringia
Ex-German chancellor ties SPD’s loss in regional elections to party line toward Russia
At the September 1 elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the Social Democrats garnered only 7.3% and 6.1% votes, respectively
Without exhumation of Volhynia victims Poland will not support Kiev's EU bid — minister
Wladislaw Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that he was speaking not as a member of his country’s government, but as a politician who heads the Polish Peasant Party
Two children in critical condition after Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod Region
According to Gladkov, eleven civilians, including two children, were wounded
Putin calls lithium mining strategically important for import substitution
The Russian president noted that this metal is in demand in the production of batteries, electronics, and components
Ukraine publishes decrees sanctioning Russian airports
According to the decrees, the sanctions impact Vnukovo International Airport, Aero-Sheremetyevo, Pulkovo Airport, Krasnodar International Airport, Khabarovsk Airport, Tolmachevo Airport, and Domodedovo Airfield, among others
Lack of morality, ethics in Russia’s enemies known, yet impossible to get used to — Putin
"Our enemy is not like us, although it also has a head and arms," the Russian president said
Turkey applies to join BRICS — news agency
Bloomberg said that the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the West is losing its position as the geopolitical center and is interested in developing relations with various players of the multipolar world
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
School in Gorlovka shelled by Ukrainian troops
According to Prikhodko, the strike was delivered at seven in the evening
Cooperation with Asia-Pacific countries to be discussed during EEF
The motto of the Forum is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential"
Russia’s opponents may go for peace talks after failure in Kursk Region — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the Ukrainian provocation is doomed to failure
Netanyahu warns Hamas about tough response to murder of six hostages in Gaza
The prime minister extended his condolences to the families of the murdered hostages and stressed that Israel is fighting for survival and must stay united
Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data
The yuan dropped by 0.004% to 12.04 rubles over the day
Read more
The Belarusian president recalled that thanks to the Soviet Union’s efforts the United States, despite all its attempts, failed to become a nuclear weapons monopoly
Read more
According to Younis Haji Al Khoori, the Emirati authorities are seeking to show the effectiveness of their initiatives at the global level
Durov's 'maverick' approach ignored Western guidance, Lavrov says
The top Russian diplomat noted that the actions of Western countries with regard to Durov are indicative of their broader approach to abuse their power in the name of globalization
US Department of Justice confirms seizure of Venezuelan president’s jet
"The aircraft was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida at the request of the United States based on violations of US export control and sanctions laws," the statement reads
Akhmat commandos liquidate several Polish, German mercenaries in Kursk Region
Russian FPV-drones hit one US-made Stryker and two Hummer vehicles
Russian aviation destroys Ukrainian manpower, equipment in the Kursk border area
According to intelligence reports, the Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles were successfully destroyed," the ministry said
Commander says Ukraine suffers heavy losses after attempted night attacks on Kursk Region
Earlier, Apty Alaudinov reported that the Russian military had destroyed three units of Ukrainian equipment near Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region
Sharp rise in Ukrainian soldiers surrendering, Putin reports
Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry reported that as many as 82 Ukrainian soldiers had been taken prisoner or voluntarily surrendered during the past week, including 25 in the past day only
Raisi’s helicopter could not have been shot down — Iranian General Staff
According to the report, the forensic examination found "no suspicious substances" in the bodies of those killed in the crash
Zelensky admits that attack on Kursk fails to ease Kiev army’s position in Donbass
The day before, Commander-in-Chief Aleksandr Syrsky said that the situation in the areas of the main Russian strikes remained hard for Kiev
IAEA lacks facts to name perpetrators of attacks on Kursk nuke plant — Grossi
The IAEA director general assured that the agency will "never hide from the public view" the facts of intentional strikes on nuclear facilities if there is any "irrefutable evidence" at its disposal
Russia equips missile troops with modern weapons — Patrushev
"Russia's maritime policy is aimed at further developing the forces and bases of the Pacific Fleet," the Russian presidential aide pointed out
Turkey tried to restore grain deal in spring 2024, Russia was ready — Lavrov
The grain deal was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, and expired on July 17, 2023
Lavrov criticizes Borrell’s stance on Ukraine settlement as ‘incompetence or madness’
I thought they were educated at least, that they had an understanding of how to make policy based on reality
West conducts bioweapons experiments on psych patients in Ukraine — research institute
According to Mikhail Kovalchuk, advancements in genetics have now reached such heights that it is possible to modify the genome as needed
Scholz's party defeat shows Germans do not want to lose country — lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that the German economy is in crisis today, companies are moving to the United States, and the loss of cheap Russian energy resources has made German industry uncompetitive
Russia to change nuclear doctrine upon examination of West’s actions — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that the corresponding document is being finalized, but it is too early to talk about a specific timeframe for its completion
Putin never rude towards other national leaders, Kremlin spokesman says
It was incomprehensible for the Russian leader when US President Joe Biden called him a "killer," Dmitry Peskov said
Nine settlements in Kursk Region cleared of explosive objects in past week
The Russian emergencies ministry’s mine action teams continue surveying territories of populated localities and infrastructure facilities
Russian forces liberate one more settlement, hit Ukrainian troops in 143 areas
Units of Battlegroup North operating near Volchansk and Liptsy inflicted losses on Ukraine’s 71st Jaeger Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade and 36th Marine Brigade near Kharkov and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region
Russia’s participation in peace conference on Ukraine necessary, not EU’s decision — Stano
According to the European Commission’s lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, Moscow must decide on its own whether to participate in a peace conference on Ukraine
Press review: Kiev sends SOS to NATO and legacy of USSR's first atom bomb test
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 29th
Russian Armed Forces liberate Kirovo settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia’s Air Defense System shot down four ATACMS operational-tactical missiles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one day
US seizes Venezuelan President Maduro’s jet in Dominican Republic
The operation to seize the jet involved the US Justice Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Industry and Security
Russia to keep its stance aimed at democratizing sports, says Putin
"We will pursue more democracy in the sports movement, strive to remove artificial barriers and restrictions, and expand the range of national and international sporting events," the Russian president said
Reserve Bank of India recognizes use of SWIFT alternative feasible in respect of Russia
"It is a diplomatically sensitive issue so more consideration is needed," a source said
Seligdar selling production in domestic market
"In particularly, we fully utilize the capacity of the Novosibirsk tin plant that should also work and make products," CEO Alexander Khrushch added
Russia must eliminate any dependence on Western systems — Lavrov
The minister noted that Russia does not just aspire to be an independent country, it already is one
Ukraine will lose in Kursk — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Kursk attack was meant to stop the Russian advance in Donbass
High-voltage 330kV power supply line automatically turns off at Zaporozhye NPP
The ZNPP, located in the Zaporozhye Region’s Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW
Russian para athlete wins gold in men’s long jump at Paris Paralympics
T36 is for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis
Belousov notes importance of new weapons, robotics in modern warfighting
"A reliable communication and control system and continuous improvement of the control system through such steps as the use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, play an important role," the Russian defense minister stressed
FACTBOX: Ukrainian attacks thwarted: developments in Kursk Region
Over the day, Russian troops repelled six attacks by Ukrainian assault groups towards Borki, Komarovka, Korenevo and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye
Ukrainian official says fortifications on Krasnoarmeysk’s streets are being put up
Ukraine's top military and political leadership regularly admits that the situation on the front lines in Donbass is difficult
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
No concerns about Mongolia’s participation in International Criminal Court — Kremlin
"We aren’t worried; we maintain a wonderful dialogue with our friends in Mongolia," Dmitry Peskov said
Over 30 foreign leaders invited to BRICS summit in Kazan, 18 RSVP — Kremlin
"We have not organized such a large-scale international event in quite a long time," Yury Ushakov underlined
Military feats, Kursk Region: Putin talks to schoolchildren
According to the Russian leader, the Ukrainian provocation is doomed to fail, and after it does, Russia’s opponents "will have a true desire — not in words, but in deeds — to move to peaceful negotiations and settle these issues peacefully"
Russian MP says Sunday’s regional elections in Germany were black mark against Scholz
According to Leonid Slutsky, elections of various levels in Europe "are actually a vote of no confidence in the government’s Euro-Atlantic course"
ICC did not contact Mongolian authorities ahead of Russian president's visit
Ulziibayaryn Zolbayar urged the public to treat any information with caution, check its reliability and trust only official sources
State elections in East Germany show that people want changes in political course — MP
"The failure of the traffic light coalition parties, 13% and 10%, has demonstrated that things cannot go on like this," Steffen Kotre stressed
Russian helicopters wipeout Ukrainian troops, armored vehicles in Kursk Region
"The enemy manpower and armored vehicles were eliminated," the ministry said
Russian forces eliminate up to 12,000 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries at LPR borders in week
Over the reporting period, Russian troops destroyed eight Ukrainian tanks, including Abrams and Leopard
Pope Francis sets off for his longest apostolic trip to Asia
According to the report, Pope Francis will begin his journey with a visit to Indonesia, a country with the world’s largest Muslin population who account for 87% of its 270 million residents
West struggles to meet commitments to supply weapons to Ukraine — Bloomberg
This exacerbates the situation for Ukraine after it lost a "significant swathe of its power-generating capacity," the report said
Guards of Israeli hostages given instructions in case IDF comes close — Hamas
"Continued attempts to free the captives through military pressure instead of a [Gaza ceasefire] agreement will only mean that the hostages will return to their families in coffins," the spokesman warned
Seligdar not going to revise development strategy due to sanctions
Inclusion of the company into the sanction list is not "the piece of news of this year" because the entire Russian gold mining industry is essentially under the impact of sanctions in certain aspects since January 2023, CEO Alexander Khrushch noted
