Burkina Faso’s authorities refusing to issue visas to French diplomats — media

RABAT, September 3. /TASS/. Burkina Faso’s authorities refuse to issue visas to some French diplomats and officials amid deteriorating relations between the two countries, the Jeune Afrique magazine writes, citing a source familiar with the situation.

"Some French diplomats and officials have been denied visas by Burkina Faso’s authorities," he said.

The magazine points out that relations between Paris and Ouagadougou had sharply deteriorated after a group of military officers came to power in the West African nation. In particular, Burkina Faso expelled French Ambassador Luc Hallade in December 2022 and now, the French mission is headed by the minister counselor. The embassy is also facing personnel shortages as two political advisors were declared personae non grata and expelled in April 2024.

The media outlet notes that "pressure is growing" because one of the public organizations supporting Burkina Faso’s interim leader Ibrahim Traore has presented France with an ultimatum to relocate its embassy, saying that it "poses a threat" to the interim authorities because of its close location to the residence of the country’s leader.

According to the source, the French will have to leave the country unless the visa situation improves and there are enough staff members to ensure the embassy’s security.

In September 2022, a group of military officers led by Ibrahim Traore staged a coup d'etat in Burkina Faso. The military who seized power announced the government's dissolution, the suspension of the constitution and any political activity. Burkina Faso’s authorities expelled a number of French diplomats in 2023 and 2024 and dropped French from official to working language.