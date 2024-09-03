{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Burkina Faso’s authorities refusing to issue visas to French diplomats — media

It is pointed out that relations between Paris and Ouagadougou had sharply deteriorated after a group of military officers came to power in the West African nation

RABAT, September 3. /TASS/. Burkina Faso’s authorities refuse to issue visas to some French diplomats and officials amid deteriorating relations between the two countries, the Jeune Afrique magazine writes, citing a source familiar with the situation.

"Some French diplomats and officials have been denied visas by Burkina Faso’s authorities," he said.

The magazine points out that relations between Paris and Ouagadougou had sharply deteriorated after a group of military officers came to power in the West African nation. In particular, Burkina Faso expelled French Ambassador Luc Hallade in December 2022 and now, the French mission is headed by the minister counselor. The embassy is also facing personnel shortages as two political advisors were declared personae non grata and expelled in April 2024.

The media outlet notes that "pressure is growing" because one of the public organizations supporting Burkina Faso’s interim leader Ibrahim Traore has presented France with an ultimatum to relocate its embassy, saying that it "poses a threat" to the interim authorities because of its close location to the residence of the country’s leader.

According to the source, the French will have to leave the country unless the visa situation improves and there are enough staff members to ensure the embassy’s security.

In September 2022, a group of military officers led by Ibrahim Traore staged a coup d'etat in Burkina Faso. The military who seized power announced the government's dissolution, the suspension of the constitution and any political activity. Burkina Faso’s authorities expelled a number of French diplomats in 2023 and 2024 and dropped French from official to working language.

Ukraine crisis
Bulgaria gives Ukraine Gvozdika howitzers — top defense official
"These are weapons, equipment and ammunition that the Bulgarian army does not need," Atanas Zapryanov said
Cocoa beans shortage estimates revised upward to 462,000 tons
Experts believe the Ivory Coast, the top exporter of this commodity worldwide, will harvest 1.7 million metric tons
Ukrainian official says fortifications on Krasnoarmeysk’s streets are being put up
Ukraine's top military and political leadership regularly admits that the situation on the front lines in Donbass is difficult
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in borderline Kursk area over past day
The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 25 personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles, the ministry stated
Lavrov criticizes Borrell’s stance on Ukraine settlement as ‘incompetence or madness’
I thought they were educated at least, that they had an understanding of how to make policy based on reality
ICC did not contact Mongolian authorities ahead of Russian president's visit
Ulziibayaryn Zolbayar urged the public to treat any information with caution, check its reliability and trust only official sources
'Project Ukraine' causes damage, casualties for Slavic people — Ambassador Antonov
"The fate of equipment and weapons coming to Kiev from the USA is obvious - it will be destroyed," Russian Ambassador to Washington said
Putin invites his Mongolian counterpart to upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan
The Russian leader suggested to Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh that they discuss cooperation between Russia and Mongolia in various spheres, in particular, in economy
Venezuela's MFA slams US arrest of President Maduro's plane 'act of piracy'
The ministry stated that "Venezuela reserves the right to take any legal action to repair this damage to the state, as well as any other damage caused by the criminal policy of unilateral coercive measures"
US Department of Justice confirms seizure of Venezuelan president’s jet
"The aircraft was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida at the request of the United States based on violations of US export control and sanctions laws," the statement reads
Russian forces eliminate over 42,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR in August — military expert
As many as 103 enemy attacks were repelled along the LPR boundaries last month, 85 less than in July
Russia to supply fuel to Mongolia, ready for nuclear projects — Putin
"Last year, more than 90% of gasoline and diesel fuel entered the Mongolian market from Russia," the Russian leader noted
Putin calls lithium mining strategically important for import substitution
The Russian president noted that this metal is in demand in the production of batteries, electronics, and components
Ukraine uses highways to receive F-16s — media
French General Michel Yakovleff, who came on air as an expert, said that NATO had previously resorted to similar methods in other countries
Another Ukrainian supply route cut off near DPR's Ugledar — law enforcement
The source stressed that the road had served as one of several key arteries on that frontline section
High-voltage 330kV power supply line automatically turns off at Zaporozhye NPP
The ZNPP, located in the Zaporozhye Region’s Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Banned missile systems pop up in Denmark, Philippines — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the US has now stepped up its activities in Asia, primarily in the Southeast, East Asia and North Asia
Russian naval infantry soldiers ambush enemy convoy in Kursk region
Ukrainian militants failed to stage a direct assault on Russian soldiers as they were caught off guard by a Russian storm unit
Ukrainian group in DPR’s Ugledar almost encircled — law enforcement
It is reported that the circle around Ugledar is gradually tightening
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Mongolian president meets Putin in central square of Ulaanbaatar
The leaders exchanged a handshake, which opened the official part of the visit
Ex-German chancellor ties SPD’s loss in regional elections to party line toward Russia
At the September 1 elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the Social Democrats garnered only 7.3% and 6.1% votes, respectively
Ukrainians may see their front collapsing in Donbass, Austrian expert warns
According to Markus Reisner, Russian troops occupy more localities east of Krasnoarmeysk "every day"
Russia-Mongolia defense cooperation includes weapons supplies, troop training — official
According to Alexey Fomin, other fields of defense cooperation include "weapons and military equipment supplies, as well as repair, maintenance and upgrading services"
Putin staying in Mongolia on official visit
Putin arrived in Mongolia at the invitation of the Mongolian leader, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, on Monday evening
Russian forces wipe out dozen of Ukrainian military hardware pieces in Kursk region
The situation along the line of engagement has not changed much, with the enemy sustaining very heavy casualties in this direction, Apty Alaudinov said
West struggles to meet commitments to supply weapons to Ukraine — Bloomberg
This exacerbates the situation for Ukraine after it lost a "significant swathe of its power-generating capacity," the report said
Russian aviation destroys Ukrainian manpower, equipment in the Kursk border area
According to intelligence reports, the Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles were successfully destroyed," the ministry said
Cooperation with Asia-Pacific countries to be discussed during EEF
The motto of the Forum is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential"
ASEAN supports Russia in fighting for new world order — Vietnamese expert
According to Bui Thanh Nam, Russia and ASEAN have a lot in common "not only from the point of view of economic cooperation, but also from an ideological point of view"
Putin-Biden video conference made clear US had no intent to continue dialogue — spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, it became clear that there was nothing to talk about with Washington
Military feats, Kursk Region: Putin talks to schoolchildren
According to the Russian leader, the Ukrainian provocation is doomed to fail, and after it does, Russia’s opponents "will have a true desire — not in words, but in deeds — to move to peaceful negotiations and settle these issues peacefully"
Scholz's party defeat shows Germans do not want to lose country — lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that the German economy is in crisis today, companies are moving to the United States, and the loss of cheap Russian energy resources has made German industry uncompetitive
Musk warns of X app ban if Harris becomes president
On August 30, the Brazilian judge ruled to fine individuals and companies 50,000 reais (almost $9,000) for resorting to "technological tricks" allowing them to continue using the X platform
There are no countries hostile to Russia, there are hostile elites — Putin
The Russian leader noted that hostile elites were obsessed with the idea of dismembering Russia
Zelensky admits that attack on Kursk fails to ease Kiev army’s position in Donbass
The day before, Commander-in-Chief Aleksandr Syrsky said that the situation in the areas of the main Russian strikes remained hard for Kiev
Reserve Bank of India recognizes use of SWIFT alternative feasible in respect of Russia
"It is a diplomatically sensitive issue so more consideration is needed," a source said
Commander says Ukraine suffers heavy losses after attempted night attacks on Kursk Region
Earlier, Apty Alaudinov reported that the Russian military had destroyed three units of Ukrainian equipment near Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region
Russian forces launch missile attack on Ukrainian military school in Poltava — politician
It is reported that the enemy's losses amount to hundreds of people
IAEA lacks facts to name perpetrators of attacks on Kursk nuke plant — Grossi
The IAEA director general assured that the agency will "never hide from the public view" the facts of intentional strikes on nuclear facilities if there is any "irrefutable evidence" at its disposal
Zelensky says Ukraine lacks money to mass produce long-range drones
Since Russia started the special military operation, Western countries have greatly increased arms deliveries to Ukraine
Helicopter crashes in Russia’s Buryatia Region, two out of four on board injured
Six people were on board, they are all alive, but two were injured as a result of the incident
Press review: Kiev sends SOS to NATO and legacy of USSR's first atom bomb test
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 29th
Ukrainian POW claims troops kept in the dark about Kursk deployment to prevent desertion
Andrey Anisimov also gave a first-hand account of how a group of servicemen who refused to go to the Kursk Region were executed by "their own guys"
US fails to impose its interests on Vietnam, Hanoi chooses BRICS — expert
Scientific director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vitaly Naumkin noted that Vietnam was one of the key powers in the Asia-Pacific region
Putin arrives in Mongolia on official visit
At the airport in Ulaanbaatar, the Russian president was greeted by a guard of honor in national dress
Seligdar expects further gold price growth-chief executive
When the equilibrium is found, then the gold price hike stops in about six months and the demand goes down, Alexander Khrushch noted
FACTBOX: Ukrainian attacks thwarted: developments in Kursk Region
Over the day, Russian troops repelled six attacks by Ukrainian assault groups towards Borki, Komarovka, Korenevo and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye
US seizes Venezuelan President Maduro’s jet in Dominican Republic
The operation to seize the jet involved the US Justice Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Industry and Security
Russia’s opponents may go for peace talks after failure in Kursk Region — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the Ukrainian provocation is doomed to failure
Lack of morality, ethics in Russia’s enemies known, yet impossible to get used to — Putin
"Our enemy is not like us, although it also has a head and arms," the Russian president said
US fails to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, Russian ambassador says
Anatoly Antonov ridiculed what might have been the downing of the first such fighter delivered to Kiev with a US-provided Patriot missile battery
Russia to change nuclear doctrine upon examination of West’s actions — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that the corresponding document is being finalized, but it is too early to talk about a specific timeframe for its completion
Malaysian Prime Minister leads country's delegation to EEF
"This visit marks the deepening of relations between the two countries," the press service quoted Malaysian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Cheong Loon Lai as saying
Ukraine turned into bargaining chip in West’s pursue of geopolitical ambitions — Putin
According to the Russian president, "The main reason for today’s tragic situation in Ukraine is the deliberate anti-Russia policy pursued by the US-led collective West"
Russian envoy sees Ukraine trying to expand its hostilities on Russian soil
The Russian diplomat noted how much cynicism Americans have in promoting democratic values as they also use "double standards"
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
School in Gorlovka shelled by Ukrainian troops
According to Prikhodko, the strike was delivered at seven in the evening
Russia equips missile troops with modern weapons — Patrushev
"Russia's maritime policy is aimed at further developing the forces and bases of the Pacific Fleet," the Russian presidential aide pointed out
Guards of Israeli hostages given instructions in case IDF comes close — Hamas
"Continued attempts to free the captives through military pressure instead of a [Gaza ceasefire] agreement will only mean that the hostages will return to their families in coffins," the spokesman warned
Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified
Such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate
Passenger flight from Moscow to Sochi lands in Mineralnye Vody — airport
No details about why the flight changed its route were given
Russia must eliminate any dependence on Western systems — Lavrov
The minister noted that Russia does not just aspire to be an independent country, it already is one
Russia, China officially confirm renunciation of territorial claims, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova stressed that the mutual renunciation of territorial claims by Moscow and Beijing had been enshrined in the July 16, 2001, Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, with Moscow and Beijing putting border issues to bed once and for all by signing the Additional Agreement on the Eastern part of the Russia-China Border on October 14, 2004, and ratifying the document later"
Three Russian universities listed in top 100 of prestigious global ranking
Moscow State University is in 17th position in the ranking, St. Petersburg State University is in 49th place and Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology is ranked 54th
ICC should be wary of acting on Putin's arrest warrant — Medvedev
On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights, for their alleged involvement in war crimes "consisting of the illegal deportation of the population," including children, and their illegal transfer to Russia
Russian forces shoot down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 37 drones in past day
Units of Battlegroup South continued advancing deeper into enemy defenses, inflicting losses on Ukraine’s 24th, 32nd, 100th, 117th mechanized, 46th airmobile, and 10th assault brigades and 116th Territorial Defense Brigade
Ukraine loses over 600 men after Russian attack on Poltava military school — politician
Igor Mosiychuk noted that the blame for what happened lies mainly with the Ukrainian military authorities, who allowed such a large number of servicemen to gather in one place
Over 30 foreign leaders invited to BRICS summit in Kazan, 18 RSVP — Kremlin
"We have not organized such a large-scale international event in quite a long time," Yury Ushakov underlined
Russian forces liberate one more settlement, hit Ukrainian troops in 143 areas
Units of Battlegroup North operating near Volchansk and Liptsy inflicted losses on Ukraine’s 71st Jaeger Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade and 36th Marine Brigade near Kharkov and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region
Ukraine will lose in Kursk — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Kursk attack was meant to stop the Russian advance in Donbass
Ukraine wants to exempt its military from international law — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the reputation of both the Kiev regime and the ICC is "well known"
State elections in East Germany show that people want changes in political course — MP
"The failure of the traffic light coalition parties, 13% and 10%, has demonstrated that things cannot go on like this," Steffen Kotre stressed
Press review: Putin goes to Mongolia and Berlin gives Kiev free run to use its weapons
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 3rd
Durov case, grain deal: Lavrov speaks at prestigious Russian university MGIMO
The West has always sought to destroy Russia, and now it has gathered about 50 countries "under Nazi banners" for this purpose, the top Russian diplomat noted
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Russian troops in Belgorod Region receive additional air defense systems
The ministry specified that a total of 83 requests from the operational headquarters established by regional governors had been received
Germans afraid of being dragged into big war — Wagenknecht
"Two-thirds in the east reject plans to deploy US missiles," she said
Turkey applies to join BRICS — news agency
Bloomberg said that the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the West is losing its position as the geopolitical center and is interested in developing relations with various players of the multipolar world
Emergencies Ministry’s pyrotechnicians destroy 310 munitions in Kursk Region
The ministry also said that environmental monitoring activities are being carried out in the Kursk Region
Belousov notes importance of new weapons, robotics in modern warfighting
"A reliable communication and control system and continuous improvement of the control system through such steps as the use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, play an important role," the Russian defense minister stressed
Russian forces eliminate up to 12,000 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries at LPR borders in week
Over the reporting period, Russian troops destroyed eight Ukrainian tanks, including Abrams and Leopard
Russian helicopters wipeout Ukrainian troops, armored vehicles in Kursk Region
"The enemy manpower and armored vehicles were eliminated," the ministry said
IAEA chief Grossi heading to Zaporozhye nuke plant
This will be the IAEA chief’s fifth visit to the plant since September 2022
Scholz calls results of regional elections in Saxony, Thuringia as worrying
The chancellor represents the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which, according to preliminary results, is forth in Saxony and fifth in Thuringia
Ukrainian officials visited US for `handouts’, Russian envoy says
"Washington's cynical goal remains the same - to harm the Russian Federation with their weapons which are placed in Ukrainian hands," Anatoly Antonov emphasized
China, South Africa favor political resolution to Ukraine conflict
Countries call on the conflicting sides to abide by three principles, namely not to expand the battlefield, not to escalate the hostilities and not to fuel the conflict
Guards of Israeli hostages given instructions in case IDF comes close — Hamas
Spokesman for a Hamas military wing was referring to the successful Israeli operation to free four hostages in Nuseirat in June
Putin calls Mongolia friendly country, Russia’s decades-old ally
The Russian president noted that Mongolia "turned out to be a very loyal, reliable ally of the Soviet Union and Russia" in the fight against Nazism and militarism
Raisi’s helicopter could not have been shot down — Iranian General Staff
According to the report, the forensic examination found "no suspicious substances" in the bodies of those killed in the crash
China, South Africa intend to strengthen BRICS cooperation
China and South Africa expressed their intention to "actively promote the return of development issues to the center of the international cooperation agenda"
Russia’s participation in peace conference on Ukraine necessary, not EU’s decision — Stano
According to the European Commission’s lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, Moscow must decide on its own whether to participate in a peace conference on Ukraine
Moscow points to inadmissibility of US mercenaries’ involvement in attacks on Russia
"This work is permanent and it is done via various directions and at all levels," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
China launches remote sensing satellites
The satellites of this group will be used for testing new technologies of low-orbit constellations
Putin never rude towards other national leaders, Kremlin spokesman says
It was incomprehensible for the Russian leader when US President Joe Biden called him a "killer," Dmitry Peskov said
US has no idea how to deal with Russia, Belarus, protected by nuclear shield — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president recalled that thanks to the Soviet Union’s efforts the United States, despite all its attempts, failed to become a nuclear weapons monopoly
Western countries will have to bear responsibility if Gaza conflict escalates — Iran’s MFA
By persisting in Gaza hostilities and "now dispatching its killing machine to West Bank, Israel's pushing region to brink of dangerous crisis," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed
Ukraine publishes decrees sanctioning Russian airports
According to the decrees, the sanctions impact Vnukovo International Airport, Aero-Sheremetyevo, Pulkovo Airport, Krasnodar International Airport, Khabarovsk Airport, Tolmachevo Airport, and Domodedovo Airfield, among others
Houthis claim responsibility for targeting oil tanker Blue Lagoon I in Red Sea
According to Yahya Sarea, the rebel forces directly targeted the vessel which he said was attacked because its owner "had violated rules of calling at ports in the occupied Palestine"
